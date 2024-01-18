Salaar Box Office Collection Day 27: Despite nearing the end of its theatrical run, Prabhas' action extravaganza Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 is still holding at the Box Office. According to estimates from Sacnilk.com, the film raked in an estimated ₹0.2 crore on its 27th day across all languages in India for the Hindi region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though the film has seen a dip in numbers as compared to its earlier collections, it's a commendable feat considering the film has been in theatres for nearly four weeks now. The film still running in theatres is a testament to the film's strong audience connection and its appeal across various regional markets.

Also Read: Salaar Box Office Collection Day 26: Prabhas' movie struggles to retain momentum, mints lowest at ₹ 20 lakh Speaking of the overall numbers, the film's total collection now stands at 404.87 crore net in India, Sacnilk.com report shows. The film has collected ₹611.8 crore worldwide. The film made on a budget of ₹270 crore, it has occupied fifth rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prashanth Neel's directorial film collected ₹308 crore net over its first weekend with maximum collections made in Telugu language which collected ₹186.05 crore while Hindi language collected ₹92.5 crore net. However, in Week 2, the collections witnessed a drop as the film raked ₹70.1 crore net while ₹23.7 crore in Week 3.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie stars Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City. Meanwhile, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire will be streamed on Netflix after the end of its theatrical run. Earlier on the occassion of Makar Sankranti, Prabhas announced his next film, a romantic horror 'The Raja Saab' and also unveiled its first poster.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas shared the poster which he captioned, "Presenting #TheRajaSaab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

