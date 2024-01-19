Salaar Box Office Collection Day 28: Prabhas' film sees dip in daily revenue, yet crosses ₹405.13 crore in India
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 28: Prabhas' film 'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' continues to maintain a presence at the Box Office, earning approximately 0.25 Cr in net earnings in India on its twenty-eighth day.
Despite concluding its theatrical stint, Prabhas' action-packed film “Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1" continues to maintain a presence at the Box Office.
