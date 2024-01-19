Despite concluding its theatrical stint, Prabhas' action-packed film “ Salaar : Cease Fire - Part 1" continues to maintain a presence at the Box Office.

As per Sacnilk.com's approximations, the movie garnered approximately 0.25 Cr in net earnings in India on its twenty-eighth day across all languages.

Despite experiencing a decline in box office figures compared to its earlier performances, the film has achieved a noteworthy milestone, particularly given its almost four-week presence in theatres.

Regarding the overall figures, the film has amassed a net collection of 405.38 crores in India, according to a Sacnilk.com report. Additionally, on Thursday, the movie secured an 8.66% overall occupancy rate in Hindi. Despite being produced on a budget of ₹270 crores, it has attained the fifth position in the ranking of the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

The continued screening of the film is indicative of its robust connection with the audience and its popularity across diverse regional markets.

In its inaugural weekend, the film directed by Prashanth Neel gathered a net total of ₹308 crore, with the highest contributions coming from the Telugu version at ₹186.05 crore and the Hindi version at ₹92.5 crore. Nevertheless, during the second week, the collections experienced a decline, accumulating ₹70.1 crore net, followed by ₹23.7 crore in the third week.

Produced by Hombale Films, the film was initially slated for release on September 28 but was later rescheduled to December 22 for its global theatrical premiere.

Vijay Kiragandur serves as the producer, and the movie features prominent actors such as Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan, and Madhu Guruswamy in pivotal roles.

On New Year's Day, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 documented an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 48.75%, a Malayalam occupancy of 16.32%, Tamil occupancy of 20.26%, Kannada occupancy of 15.38%, and Hindi occupancy of 28.03%. Despite a budget of ₹300 crore, the film has attained the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

