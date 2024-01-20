Salaar Box Office Collection Day 29: Prabhas' film rakes in over ₹400 crore; starts streaming on Netflix
Prabhas' film 'Salaar: Cease Fire, Part 1' has earned over ₹400 crore at the Indian box office and around ₹610 crore worldwide in less than a month.
