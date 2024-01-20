Prabhas' magnum opus, Salaar: Cease Fire, Part 1', has raked in more than ₹400 crore at the box office in India in less than a month. The action-packed extravaganza has cumulatively earned around ₹610 crore worldwide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prashant Neel's directorial venture raked in ₹308 crore net in the first weekend. Released in multiple languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, the film maintained a formidable presence at the box office despite releasing a day after Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. The film, which released in cinemas on December 22 ahead of Christmas 2023. Dunki was released on 21 December and minted around ₹225 crore at the Indian box office.

"Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" is scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced. It will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire on Netflix Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran has now been released on Netflix on Saturday. Jr NTR's Devara and Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun are also part of Netflix India's 12 Telugu films slate, which will be available on the streamer in 2024 after their theatrical exhibition.

The lineup also includes Studio Green's 'Buddy', starring Allu Sirish; Sithara Entertainments' 'Gangs of Godavari', starring Vishwak Sen, Neha Shetty, Anjali, and Nassar; and Vyra Entertainment's 2023 release 'Hi Nanna', headlined by Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

All the films will also be available in versions dubbed in the other three southern Indian languages -- Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada -- and in most cases in the northern Indian language Hindi as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

