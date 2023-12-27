Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas-starrer sees massive drop, earns ₹25.13 crore in India on 5th day
Salaar Box Office collection Day 5: Telugu remains the undisputed champion, with advance bookings contributing Rs. 2.3 crore on Day 6. Hindi-belt displayed sustained interest with Rs. 16.4 lakh in pre-bookings.
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' latest movie has seen a massive drop (45.72%) in numbers on the fifth day. After earning ₹46.3 crore net in India on Day 4, the action film collected ₹25.13 crore on the following day.
