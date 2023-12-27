comScore
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas-starrer sees massive drop, earns ₹25.13 crore in India on 5th day
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas-starrer sees massive drop, earns ₹25.13 crore in India on 5th day

 Livemint ,Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Salaar Box Office collection Day 5: Telugu remains the undisputed champion, with advance bookings contributing Rs. 2.3 crore on Day 6. Hindi-belt displayed sustained interest with Rs. 16.4 lakh in pre-bookings.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' latest movie has collected ₹90 crore from the overseas market (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)Premium
Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' latest movie has collected 90 crore from the overseas market (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' latest movie has seen a massive drop (45.72%) in numbers on the fifth day. After earning 46.3 crore net in India on Day 4, the action film collected 25.13 crore on the following day. 

The movie started with massive numbers, 90.7 crore on its release day. However, the next day (despite being a weekend) saw a huge drop. The Prashanth Neel directorial minted 56.35 crore net in India on Day, seeing a 37.87% drop. It did recover on the following day, minting 62.05 crore on its first Sunday. 

In the Monday test, it saw a 25.38% drop and collected 46.3 crore. After 5 days, the total domestic collection stands at 280.53 crore. With 90 crore from the overseas market, the worldwide number stands at 391.5 crore since the gross India collection is 301.5 crore. 

Interestingly, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the movie posted on December 25 that the movie had crossed 402 crore gross worldwide within 3 days. 

Salaar's pan-India release

Telugu remained the undisputed champion, with advance bookings contributing Rs. 2.3 crore on Day 6. Meanwhile, the Hindi belt displayed sustained interest from the audience, with Rs. 16.4 lakh in pre-bookings.

Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada are adding fuel to the fire, registering a combined Rs. 76.5 lakh in advance bookings.

Driving force behind Salaar

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who helmed the KGF franchise. He is known for his intense action sequences and larger-than-life storytelling. Neel's signature style is evident in Salaar, crafting a world pulsating with adrenaline and thrilling fight scenes.

Leading the charge in Salaar is superstar Prabhas, his fiery portrayal of Deva drawing upon the power he displayed in blockbusters like Baahubali and Saaho. But Prabhas isn't alone in this high-octane saga. Joining him is the ever-so-talented Prithviraj Sukumaran, his enigmatic Vardharaja Mannaar adding layers of complexity to the narrative and creating a captivating rivalry with Prabhas' Deva.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

Published: 27 Dec 2023, 09:23 AM IST
