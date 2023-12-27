Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas' latest movie has seen a massive drop (45.72%) in numbers on the fifth day. After earning ₹46.3 crore net in India on Day 4, the action film collected ₹25.13 crore on the following day.

The movie started with massive numbers, ₹90.7 crore on its release day. However, the next day (despite being a weekend) saw a huge drop. The Prashanth Neel directorial minted ₹56.35 crore net in India on Day, seeing a 37.87% drop. It did recover on the following day, minting ₹62.05 crore on its first Sunday.

In the Monday test, it saw a 25.38% drop and collected ₹46.3 crore. After 5 days, the total domestic collection stands at ₹280.53 crore. With ₹90 crore from the overseas market, the worldwide number stands at ₹391.5 crore since the gross India collection is ₹301.5 crore.

Interestingly, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the movie posted on December 25 that the movie had crossed ₹402 crore gross worldwide within 3 days.

Salaar's pan-India release

Telugu remained the undisputed champion, with advance bookings contributing Rs. 2.3 crore on Day 6. Meanwhile, the Hindi belt displayed sustained interest from the audience, with Rs. 16.4 lakh in pre-bookings.

Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada are adding fuel to the fire, registering a combined Rs. 76.5 lakh in advance bookings.

Driving force behind Salaar

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who helmed the KGF franchise. He is known for his intense action sequences and larger-than-life storytelling. Neel's signature style is evident in Salaar, crafting a world pulsating with adrenaline and thrilling fight scenes.

Leading the charge in Salaar is superstar Prabhas, his fiery portrayal of Deva drawing upon the power he displayed in blockbusters like Baahubali and Saaho. But Prabhas isn't alone in this high-octane saga. Joining him is the ever-so-talented Prithviraj Sukumaran, his enigmatic Vardharaja Mannaar adding layers of complexity to the narrative and creating a captivating rivalry with Prabhas' Deva.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

