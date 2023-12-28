Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Prabhas’ movie falls behind SRK’s Dunki in overseas earnings, set to earn ₹450 cr
Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Despite surpassing Rajkumar Hirani's Bollywood movie in India, Prabhas' Salaar was behind Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki in overseas collections.
Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Prabhas’ movie Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 has completed its initial six-day run at the Box Office. The India net collection has tallied up to ₹297.40 crore. The movie opened with a robust ₹90.7 crore on its first Friday. The Telugu version brought in ₹66.75 crore, followed by Hindi ( ₹15.75 crore), Malayalam ( ₹3.55 crore), Tamil ( ₹3.75 crore) and Kannada ( ₹90 lakh).