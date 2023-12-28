comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Prabhas’ movie falls behind SRK’s Dunki in overseas earnings, set to earn 450 cr
Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Prabhas’ movie falls behind SRK’s Dunki in overseas earnings, set to earn ₹450 cr

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Despite surpassing Rajkumar Hirani's Bollywood movie in India, Prabhas' Salaar was behind Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki in overseas collections.

Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Prabhas' movie is all set to each ₹450 crore (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)Premium
Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Prabhas' movie is all set to each 450 crore (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)

Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Prabhas’ movie Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 has completed its initial six-day run at the Box Office. The India net collection has tallied up to 297.40 crore. The movie opened with a robust 90.7 crore on its first Friday. The Telugu version brought in 66.75 crore, followed by Hindi ( 15.75 crore), Malayalam ( 3.55 crore), Tamil ( 3.75 crore) and Kannada ( 90 lakh).

On the second day, Saturday, there was a sharp decline of 37.87% in net collections, bringing in 56.35 crore. The movie saw a rebound on its first Sunday. Collections rose by 10.12% to 62.05 crore. Hindi collections saw a noticeable increase, contributing 21.1 crore.

However, the first Monday showed a significant dip. A 25.38% decrease brought in 46.3 crore. This pattern continued into Tuesday, with a nearly halved collection of 24.9 crore, marking a 46.22% drop. By the first Wednesday (Day 6), Salaar garnered 17 crore as per early estimates.

After Day 5, the worldwide Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) of the Prashanth Neel directorial stood at 428.9 crore, with the overseas numbers at 98 crore. At the present rate, the movie is all set to cross 450 crore GBOC worldwide on Day 6. Overseas numbers come in the evening.

Interestingly, Prabhas’ movie was behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki in overseas collections despite surpassing Rajkumar Hirani’s Bollywood movie by a large margin at home. Dunki managed to cross the 100-crore mark in overseas earnings in five days.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 28 Dec 2023, 08:53 AM IST
