Salaar Box Office collection Day 6: Prabhas’ movie Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 has completed its initial six-day run at the Box Office. The India net collection has tallied up to ₹297.40 crore. The movie opened with a robust ₹90.7 crore on its first Friday. The Telugu version brought in ₹66.75 crore, followed by Hindi ( ₹15.75 crore), Malayalam ( ₹3.55 crore), Tamil ( ₹3.75 crore) and Kannada ( ₹90 lakh).

On the second day, Saturday, there was a sharp decline of 37.87% in net collections, bringing in ₹56.35 crore. The movie saw a rebound on its first Sunday. Collections rose by 10.12% to ₹62.05 crore. Hindi collections saw a noticeable increase, contributing ₹21.1 crore.

However, the first Monday showed a significant dip. A 25.38% decrease brought in ₹46.3 crore. This pattern continued into Tuesday, with a nearly halved collection of ₹24.9 crore, marking a 46.22% drop. By the first Wednesday (Day 6), Salaar garnered ₹17 crore as per early estimates.

After Day 5, the worldwide Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) of the Prashanth Neel directorial stood at ₹428.9 crore, with the overseas numbers at ₹98 crore. At the present rate, the movie is all set to cross ₹450 crore GBOC worldwide on Day 6. Overseas numbers come in the evening.

Interestingly, Prabhas’ movie was behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki in overseas collections despite surpassing Rajkumar Hirani’s Bollywood movie by a large margin at home. Dunki managed to cross the ₹100-crore mark in overseas earnings in five days.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk.

