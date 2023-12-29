Salaar Box Office collection Day 7: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. Its collection dropped to the lowest on Thursday ahead of the New Year period.

As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted ₹309.3 crore net at the Indian Box Office within seven days of its release. On its seventh day in theatres, the film raked in ₹13.9 crore net, the lowest so far, as per early estimates.

On its day of release, the film collected ₹90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in ₹209.1 crore net. At the global Box Office, the film has raked in ₹450.7 crore until Day 6, as per Sacnilk. Day 7 overseas numbers are expected later in the day.

Prashanth Neel is renowned for his blockbuster KGF series directed the movie ‘Salaar’ which broke records and collected ₹178.7 crore gross worldwide on the day of its release as reported by film industry analyst Sumit Kadel on twitter.

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that the movie had raked in ₹500 crore gross at the global Box Office since its release. He stated, “Prabhas becomes the only south Indian actor to hold 3 ₹500 cr club films. Next is superstar #Rajinikanth with two films #Jailer[ ₹650 cr] & #2Point0[ ₹800 cr]."