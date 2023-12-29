Salaar Box Office collection Day 7: Prabhas' movie earns ₹13.9 crore, lowest so far, to reach ₹309.3 crore in India
Salaar Box Office collection Day 7: The film 'Salaar' has earned ₹309.3 crore net at the Indian Box Office within seven days of its release.
Salaar Box Office collection Day 7: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. Its collection dropped to the lowest on Thursday ahead of the New Year period.
Also read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite, explains why
Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!