Salaar Box Office collection Day 7: Prabhas' movie earns 13.9 crore, lowest so far, to reach 309.3 crore in India

Written By Fareha Naaz

Salaar Box Office collection Day 7: The film 'Salaar' has earned 309.3 crore net at the Indian Box Office within seven days of its release.

Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire Box Office collection Day 7 : Th film earned big numbers at the at the Indian Box Office, with a collection of 309.3 crore net within seven days of release.

Salaar Box Office collection Day 7: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas. Its collection dropped to the lowest on Thursday ahead of the New Year period.

As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted 309.3 crore net at the Indian Box Office within seven days of its release. On its seventh day in theatres, the film raked in 13.9 crore net, the lowest so far, as per early estimates.

On its day of release, the film collected 90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in 209.1 crore net. At the global Box Office, the film has raked in 450.7 crore until Day 6, as per Sacnilk. Day 7 overseas numbers are expected later in the day.

Prashanth Neel is renowned for his blockbuster KGF series directed the movie ‘Salaar’ which broke records and collected 178.7 crore gross worldwide on the day of its release as reported by film industry analyst Sumit Kadel on twitter.

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), claimed that the movie had raked in 500 crore gross at the global Box Office since its release. He stated, “Prabhas becomes the only south Indian actor to hold 3 500 cr club films. Next is superstar #Rajinikanth with two films #Jailer[ 650 cr] & #2Point0[ 800 cr]."

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

