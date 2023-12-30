Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office and collected ₹318.23 crore net in India within eight days of its release.

Salaar was released on December 22 before a long weekend that included Christmas but its collection dropped to the lowest on Friday ahead of the New Year period. As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted ₹10.23 crore net in the domestic market at the Indian Box Office on its eighth day of release. BoxOffice collection of Salaar has been steadily falling to new lows.

The film collected ₹90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office on its day of release. The film raked in ₹209.1 crore net on its first weekend. Its first week's collection in domestic Box Office totals up to ₹308 crore net.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹468.5 crore at the worldwide box office so far (excluding Day 8 overseas numbers) during its 8-day run in theatres and is expected to breach ₹500-crore mark soon. The overseas numbers for the 8th day are expected later in the day.

Prashanth Neel is renowned for his blockbuster KGF series. He directed the movie ‘Salaar’, which broke records and collected ₹178.7 crore gross worldwide on the day of its release as reported by film industry analyst Sumit Kadel on Twitter.

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated that Salaar had collected ₹110.48 crore net in Hindi language in one week at the Indian Box Office.