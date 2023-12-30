Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' movie hits new low, collects ₹10.23 crore
Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' movie has collected ₹468.5 crore in 8 days and is expected to cross ₹500 crore soon.
Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office and collected ₹318.23 crore net in India within eight days of its release.
Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.
