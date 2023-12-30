comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 15:58:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.50 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.75 3.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 462.35 -0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,709.65 0.26%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' movie hits new low, collects 10.23 crore
Back Back

Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' movie hits new low, collects ₹10.23 crore

 Written By Fareha Naaz

Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' movie has collected ₹468.5 crore in 8 days and is expected to cross ₹500 crore soon.

Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Salaar's collection dropped to the lowest on Friday ahead of the New Year period, but it still minted ₹10.23 crore net in the domestic market on its eighth day of release. (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)Premium
Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Salaar's collection dropped to the lowest on Friday ahead of the New Year period, but it still minted 10.23 crore net in the domestic market on its eighth day of release. (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)

Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office and collected 318.23 crore net in India within eight days of its release.

Salaar was released on December 22 before a long weekend that included Christmas but its collection dropped to the lowest on Friday ahead of the New Year period. As per reports of industry tracker Sacnilk, Salaar minted 10.23 crore net in the domestic market at the Indian Box Office on its eighth day of release. BoxOffice collection of Salaar has been steadily falling to new lows.

Also read: Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' movie earns 10 crore, breaches 318 crore in domestic market

The film collected 90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office on its day of release. The film raked in 209.1 crore net on its first weekend. Its first week's collection in domestic Box Office totals up to 308 crore net. 

Also read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 8: SRK’s movie mints 317.25 crore worldwide, earns 8.21 crore on Friday

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected 468.5 crore at the worldwide box office so far (excluding Day 8 overseas numbers) during its 8-day run in theatres and is expected to breach 500-crore mark soon. The overseas numbers for the 8th day are expected later in the day. 

Also read: Bollywood roars back: Gross box office may breach 12k cr in 2023

Prashanth Neel is renowned for his blockbuster KGF series. He directed the movie ‘Salaar’, which broke records and collected 178.7 crore gross worldwide on the day of its release as reported by film industry analyst Sumit Kadel on Twitter.

Also read: Year-Ender 2023: Top 10 Hindi movies released in theatres; Animal, Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and more

Film trade analyst, Manobala Vijayabalan, in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), stated that Salaar had collected 110.48 crore net in Hindi language in one week at the Indian Box Office.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From 12th Fail to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Three of Us; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App