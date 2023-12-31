Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas's film 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been roaring high at the Box Office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has collected ₹329.62 crore net in India within nine days of its release. Speaking of the film's ninth day collection, as per early estimates, the film has earned ₹12.50 crore. The report also stated that ‘Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1’ had an overall 38.01 percent occupancy in Telugu language while Hindi language had an overall occupancy of 22.84 percent on December 30, 2023, early estimates by Sacnilk.com shows.

Earlier on 30 December, Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X stating that the film has collected ₹550 crores gross globally during its 8-day run in theatres. Looking at the numbers, the film is expected to soon cross the ₹600 crore mark globally. Also Read: Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' movie earns ₹ 10 crore, breaches ₹ 318 crore in domestic market

The movie marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who have come together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle. Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide.

Meanwhile, Actor Prabhas is now all set to surprise the audience with his new avatar in director Maruthi's upcoming film. On Friday, director Maruthi took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share this exciting news with fans along with a poster. A vivid shadow of Prabhas was unveiled as a pre-look poster to tease the fans. The first look and title will be unveiled on the occasion of Pongal.

(With agency inputs)

