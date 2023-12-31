comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 29 2023 15:58:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 139.50 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 780.75 3.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 462.35 -0.40%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 311.15 -0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,709.65 0.26%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas' film mints 329 crore in India; heading to enter 600 cr club worldwide
Back Back

Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas' film mints ₹329 crore in India; heading to enter ₹600 cr club worldwide

 Livemint

Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas's film 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been roaring high at the Box Office. The film is estimated to cross ₹600 crore globally soon.

Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)Premium
Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas' 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been earning big numbers at the Box Office (Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)

Salaar Box Office collection Day 9: Prabhas's film 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' has been roaring high at the Box Office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has collected 329.62 crore net in India within nine days of its release. Speaking of the film's ninth day collection, as per early estimates, the film has earned 12.50 crore. The report also stated that ‘Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1’ had an overall 38.01 percent occupancy in Telugu language while Hindi language had an overall occupancy of 22.84 percent on December 30, 2023, early estimates by Sacnilk.com shows.

Earlier on 30 December, Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X stating that the film has collected 550 crores gross globally during its 8-day run in theatres. Looking at the numbers, the film is expected to soon cross the 600 crore mark globally. 

Also Read: Salaar Box Office collection Day 8: Prabhas' movie earns 10 crore, breaches 318 crore in domestic market

Also Read: Pathaan, Jawan or Dunki? Shah Rukh Khan picks his favourite, explains why

The movie marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who have come together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle. Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', the Prabhas and Prithviraj starrer performed well at the box office.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. 

Also Read: Salaar first reviews are out! From ‘unbearable’ to 'mass bonanza', Prabhas' movie gets mixed response

Meanwhile, Actor Prabhas is now all set to surprise the audience with his new avatar in director Maruthi's upcoming film. On Friday, director Maruthi took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share this exciting news with fans along with a poster. A vivid shadow of Prabhas was unveiled as a pre-look poster to tease the fans. The first look and title will be unveiled on the occasion of Pongal.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 31 Dec 2023, 07:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App