Salaar box office Day 23: Prabhas' movie mints ₹0.55 crore, crosses ₹475.1 crore in India in three weeks
Salaar box office collection Day 23: Prabhas' Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' collected ₹0.55 crore on its 23rd day at the box office, reaching a total of ₹475.1 crore in India.
Salaar box office collection Day 23: Prabhas' Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' saw a box office collection of ₹0.55 crore on Day 23 in the fourth week since its release. This is the fourth Saturday run for the movie.
