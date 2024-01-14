Salaar box office collection Day 23: Prabhas' Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire ' saw a box office collection of ₹0.55 crore on Day 23 in the fourth week since its release. This is the fourth Saturday run for the movie.

The film, available in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi has performed well in the first 23 days at the box office, earning ₹475.1 crore in India, according to data by Sacnilk. It had a big start at the Box Office following its release before a long weekend that included Christmas.

The movie also earned ₹0.55 crore crore recorded for Day 22.

About the Film

Made on a budget of ₹270 crore, the movie has occupied seventh rank in the list of highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is now scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be released in the island country by Japanese film distribution company Twin.

It will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

Box Office Performance

On its day of release, Prashanth Neel's directorial film collected ₹90.7 crore net at Indian Box Office. On its first weekend, the film raked in ₹209.1 crore net while by the end of its first week, the film had raked in ₹308 crore net.

The film's performance has been deteriorating over the past few days as its collection has steadily been falling since Tuesday. Week 2 collection totals ₹70.17 crore net.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

