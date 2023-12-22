Salaar first reviews are out! From ‘unbearable’ to 'mass bonanza', Prabhas' movie gets mixed response
Mixed reviews for Prabhas-starrer Salaar as some audience find it unbearable and disappointing. Some users on X feel that the highly anticipated movie Salaar didn't live up to the hype.
Salaar audience reviews: The highly anticipated action thriller Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has hit the big screen today. The Prabhas movie is receiving mixed reviews; some critics have referred to it as intolerable, while others find it to be disappointing. The movie, according to some X users, didn't live up to the hype. Some users has also described the film as exhilarating amalgamation and elevation of massive action and emotion in a right place.