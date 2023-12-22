comScore
Salaar first reviews are out! From ‘unbearable’ to 'mass bonanza', Prabhas' movie gets mixed response

Mixed reviews for Prabhas-starrer Salaar as some audience find it unbearable and disappointing. Some users on X feel that the highly anticipated movie Salaar didn't live up to the hype.

Salaar – Part 1: Ceasefire is a highly anticipated Pan-India film directed by Prashanth Neel, known for KGF. It stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Salaar audience reviews: The highly anticipated action thriller Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has hit the big screen today. The Prabhas movie is receiving mixed reviews; some critics have referred to it as intolerable, while others find it to be disappointing. The movie, according to some X users, didn't live up to the hype. Some users has also described the film as exhilarating amalgamation and elevation of massive action and emotion in a right place.

Also Read: Salaar box office collection Day 1: Prabhas' movie mints 48 crore, eyes pan-India success

Trade expert Sumit Kadel has shared positive reviews and called the film a Mass Bonanza. Taking to X, Kadel wrote, “#Salaar is a MASS BONANZA which has #PrashanthNeel Signature Stamped all over it. The film starts slow but end on a High Note with a Good Interval block though real game starts from the second half when twists in the screenplay unfold. Last 1 HR is EXTRAORDINARY that has some crazy Elevation Scenes which’ll get electrifying response in theatres [sequence where Prabhas saved a girl is a goosebumps inducing stuff] Film climax is the major highlight which paved the way for Salaar Part-2."

Also Read: Dunki first reviews are out! Shah Rukh Khan’s fans call it better than Pathaan, Jawan; ‘ 2,000 crore to banta hai’

 

Check audience reactions here

 

Helmed by 'KGF 2' director Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire' also stars Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create the mega action-packed cinematic spectacle. Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Published: 22 Dec 2023, 02:12 PM IST
