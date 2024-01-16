Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire Box Office Collection Day 25: Prabhas starter stays resilient, earns ₹404.45 crore in India
Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire Box Office collection Day 25: Salaar's total India net collection reaches ₹404.45 crore after 25 days, with an additional ₹133.5 crore earned from overseas markets.
Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire Box Office Collection Day 25: Despite nearing the end of its theatrical run, Prabhas' action extravaganza Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 continued to demonstrate a remarkable collection at the Box Office. According to estimates from Sacnilk, the film raked in an estimated ₹0.35 crore on its 25th day across all languages in India for the Hindi region on January 15.