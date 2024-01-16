Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire Box Office Collection Day 25: Despite nearing the end of its theatrical run, Prabhas' action extravaganza Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 continued to demonstrate a remarkable collection at the Box Office. According to estimates from Sacnilk, the film raked in an estimated ₹0.35 crore on its 25th day across all languages in India for the Hindi region on January 15.

While this marks a dip from its earlier collections, it's a commendable feat, considering the film has been in theatres for nearly four weeks. The steady performance on Day 25 is a testament to the film's strong audience connection and its appeal across various regional markets.

This brings the film's total India net collection to an impressive ₹404.45 crore after 25 days, proving its sustained success at the box office. Moreover, it has also earned an estimated ₹133.5 crore from overseas markets.

Sacnilk further reported an overall 13.92 percent Hindi occupancy for the film on Monday, January 15, showcasing consistent interest from viewers despite facing competition from new releases. Interestingly, regional language versions seem to be holding ground as well, particularly in South Indian markets.

Produced under the banner Hombale Films, the film was earlier scheduled for a release on September 28 before being pushed to December 22 for its theatrical release worldwide. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the movie stars Prabhas Raju Uppalapati, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles. The film boasts 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City.

