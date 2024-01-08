‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ close to 400-crore milestone at box office

Prabhas starrer “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" is close to reaching the ₹400-crore mark in its box office collections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On day 17, the blockbuster movie earned around ₹5.75 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report.

Domestically, it has achieved an impressive total of ₹392.94 crore.

Globally, it has grossed ₹650 crore at the box office.

The movie, released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22, is set in a fictional city of Khansaar and revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj).

It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. It is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

Despite a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's “Dunki", “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" performed well at the box office.

The makers of the film announced last week that “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire" will be released in Japanese theatres this summer.

In the island country, it will be released by Japanese film distribution company Twin.

"#SalaarCeaseFire is coming to theatres across Japan this Summer. Release by @movietwin2," the makers had said on the official X page of "Salaar" on Saturday.

The movie will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

The movie marks the biggest collaboration between KGF director Prashanth Neel and "Baahubali" star Prabhas, who collaborated for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle.

On working with Prabhas in Salaar, Prithviraj Sukumaran had told ANI, “Working with Prabhas is the easiest thing to do. It is because of the way Prabhas is as a person...He is a really nice guy. He just goes out of his way to make everyone around him very comfortable. He is not aware of the fact that he is such a big star. So, it was delightful to work with him. I am not somebody who has a lot of friends but Prabhas is somebody who I will definitely consider a friend now."

