Salaar Vs Dunki Day 1 Box Office Collection: Prabhas outshines Shah Rukh Khan
Salaar Day 1 Box Office Collection: Helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, Salaar was one of the most anticipated films of 2023
Superstar Prabhas is back with another action-packed thriller Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, released in theatres across the world on Friday. Helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, Salaar was one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Earlier, it was expected that Salaar might face an underwhelming response as it comes just a day after superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. But, on Friday thousands of people thronged the theaters to witness the spectacle on screens.
"This “Dinosaur" Has No Rules & Regulations , Because His “Cut Out" Will Rule & Regulate The “Box Office"Records .. His Name Is #Prabhas #Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarReview Rating - 3.75/5 , “The Dinosaur Hunt Begins"@hombalefilms @SalaarTheSaga @MythriOfficial @vamsikaka," Trade analyst BA Raju said.
