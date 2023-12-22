Superstar Prabhas is back with another action-packed thriller Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, released in theatres across the world on Friday. Helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, Salaar was one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Earlier, it was expected that Salaar might face an underwhelming response as it comes just a day after superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. But, on Friday thousands of people thronged the theaters to witness the spectacle on screens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Salaar is an intense action film in which two strong characters fight for control of the city. The buzz around the film indicates that it will join other record-breaking films from South India and open with some strong earnings.

Salaar Vs Dunki Day 1 Box Office Collection As per Sacnilk.com's analysis of booking trends, Salaar is anticipated to surpass the 100-crore gross mark in its opening in India, with projections ranging between 100-110 crores. The overseas pre-sales for this Prabhas-starrer are exceptionally strong, and the international market opening is expected to contribute over 45 crores, culminating in a projected worldwide box office opening day of 150-160 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If the number materialise, it could mark the most substantial opening of the year 2023.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki raked in ₹30 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Salaar Day 1: Social media reactions After the release of the film on Friday, the users on social media started sharing their reactions on the film. The film critics and trade analyst also shared technical details about the business aspect of film and how much potential it has. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“#Salaar is a MASS BONANZA which has #PrashanthNeel Signature Stamped all over it. Film starts slow but end on a High Note with a Good Interval block though real game starts from Second half when twists in the screenplay gets unfold. Last 1 HR is EXTRAORDINARY that has some crazy Elevation Scenes which’ll get electrifying response in theaters [ Sequence where Prabhas Saved a girl is a Goosebumps inducing stuff] Film climax is the Major Highlight which paved the way for Salaar Part-2," Film Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel said.

“#Prabhas is presented on celluloid with the glory he deserves. His FANTASTIC action blocks is a FEAST for his fans. #Prithviraj is BRILLIANT BGM by #RaviBasrur is Good but could’ve been more better. Cinematography & Mounting of the film is LAVISH . Overall Salaar is a good watch which suffers due to slow narrative but ends on a Satisfactory note thanks to its last 45 mins. On box office front it’ll prove to be a winner for @hombalefilms," Kadel added.

"This “Dinosaur" Has No Rules & Regulations , Because His “Cut Out" Will Rule & Regulate The “Box Office"Records .. His Name Is #Prabhas #Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarReview Rating - 3.75/5 , “The Dinosaur Hunt Begins"@hombalefilms @SalaarTheSaga @MythriOfficial @vamsikaka," Trade analyst BA Raju said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

