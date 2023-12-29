Salaar vs Dunki: Prabhas action movie outbeats Shah Rukh Khan's drama, check BO collections here
A week after the release of both big budget films, Prabhas starrer movie 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is making producers and distributors smile. While Shah Rukh Khan's drama film is behind in the box office collection race.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' hit the silver screen on 21 December and a day later Prabhas-starrer Salaar was released in theatres. Both the big-budget movies were appreciated by fans and minted crore of box office revenues.
Salaar vs Dunki occupancy:
Occupancy-wise too, Prabhas's Salaar is ahead of Dunki on the eighth day. On Friday, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall 27.11 percent Telugu occupancy, 17.17 percent Malayalam occupancy, 19.32 percent Tamil occupancy, 7.77 percent Kannada occupancy and 14.80 percent Hindi occupancy.
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki had an overall 14.36 percent Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, while show-wise, the occupancy in the morning on Day 8 was 9.97 percent, afternoon 15.98 percent, evening 12.04 percent, and night shows were 19.45 percent occupied, according to Sacnilk.
Salaar vs Dunki cast:
The action-drama Salaar, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan is written and helmed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame. It is produced under the banner of Hombale Films.
While SRK's Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The movie has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.
