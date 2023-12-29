Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' hit the silver screen on 21 December and a day later Prabhas-starrer Salaar was released in theatres. Both the big-budget movies were appreciated by fans and minted crore of box office revenues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, a week after the release, Prabhas starrer movie 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is making producers and distributors smile, breaching ₹318 crore in the domestic market, according to trade monitoring website sacnilk.com.

In the Hindi-speaking belt alone, Salaar earned ₹110.48 crore, and on the eighth day -- till 9 pm, the collection was ₹10 crore. As for worldwide, the film’s team claimed that Salaar has crossed the ₹550 crore mark, becoming the seventh film of the year to cross the mark after Pathaan, Jawan, Leo, Gadar 2, Jailer, and Animal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the contrary, Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki's 7-day box office collections at the domestic market stood at ₹160.22 crore. Its overseas collection stood at ₹125 crore, bringing the Worldwide collection to ₹317.25 crore.

However, JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films produced movies that claimed to have minted ₹323.77 crore globally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the new numbers. The poster read, "Sweeping the globe with joy! 323.77 crore worldwide GBOC." It was shared with the caption, “Nikle the kabhi hum ghar se... seedhe aapke dil mein pahoch gaye (We started from home some day... went straight to your hearts) ! Thank you for showering endless love over Dunki."

Salaar vs Dunki occupancy: Occupancy-wise too, Prabhas's Salaar is ahead of Dunki on the eighth day. On Friday, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall 27.11 percent Telugu occupancy, 17.17 percent Malayalam occupancy, 19.32 percent Tamil occupancy, 7.77 percent Kannada occupancy and 14.80 percent Hindi occupancy.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki had an overall 14.36 percent Hindi Occupancy on Thursday, while show-wise, the occupancy in the morning on Day 8 was 9.97 percent, afternoon 15.98 percent, evening 12.04 percent, and night shows were 19.45 percent occupied, according to Sacnilk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Salaar vs Dunki cast: The action-drama Salaar, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan is written and helmed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame. It is produced under the banner of Hombale Films.

While SRK's Dunki stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The movie has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!