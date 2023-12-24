Salaar-Part 1 box office collection day 3: Prabhas-starrer dominates at around ₹170 crore
Salaar-Part One Box Office collection Day 3: Salaar-Part One continues to dominate advance booking charts, collecting over ₹20 crore in bookings as of Sunday. The film's strong audience pull is evident in key metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Salaar-Part One Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas's action extravaganza, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, continues to dominate the advance booking charts even on its third day, igniting excitement and anticipation among moviegoers across the country. According to Sacnilk data, the film has already collected over ₹20 crore in advance bookings as of Sunday, December 24, 2023.