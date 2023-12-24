Salaar-Part One Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas's action extravaganza, Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1, continues to dominate the advance booking charts even on its third day, igniting excitement and anticipation among moviegoers across the country. According to Sacnilk data, the film has already collected over ₹20 crore in advance bookings as of Sunday, December 24, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The day 1 and day 2 collections surpassed expectations and indicated a strong audience pull, especially in key metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The advance booking numbers are further bolstered by the positive reception to the trailer, which has garnered over 100 million views and counting on social media.

The Hindi belt, a crucial market for any pan-Indian release, has embraced Salaar wholeheartedly with advance booking of ₹5.56 crore. Delhi leads the charge with over ₹96.89 lakh in advance bookings, followed by Mumbai at ₹50.87 lakh and Bengaluru at ₹24.26 crore. These figures suggest a massive opening in these key metros, fueled by Prabhas's immense popularity and the film's action-packed promise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The South Indian languages are truly setting the box office ablaze. In Prabhas's home turf of Telugu, advance bookings have soared past ₹13 crore, indicating a euphoric reception for the local hero. Malayalam followed closely with ₹40.39 lakh. This phenomenal regional response confirms Salaar's pan-Indian appeal and promises a record-breaking opening across languages.

Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, the action movie is becoming popular among this audience and gained over ₹58 crore on the second day of release, according to sacnilk.com, and the total collections in India stood at ₹149 crore.

With its power-packed trailer, promising a high-octane blend of action, drama, and emotions, Salaar has already raked in a staggering sum in advance bookings, setting the stage for a potentially explosive opening weekend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, also features Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The anticipation was further amplified by the music, composed by Ravi Basrur, which has already become a chart-topper.

