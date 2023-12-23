'Salaar-Part One' Box Office collection Day 2: Prabhas-starrer biggest opener of 2023, bags ₹178 crore
Trade expert Nishit Shaw shared a tweet on X, claiming the Prabhas-starrer movie official opening worldwide gross ₹178.70 crore.
Blockbuster KGF series director Prashanth Neel's latest venture 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' witnessed a historic opening at the box office and is gaining quite a good response.
Meanwhile, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared that Salaar hit ₹𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 crore 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) on the opening day.
He wrote, “The most violent man announced his arrival ⚠️ #SalaarCeaseFire hits 𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) on the opening day! 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 💥"
Looking region-wise, the movie earned ₹70 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. It recorded an opening day box office figure of ₹12 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively.
With the movie picking up momentum, it is expected that it has beaten SRK's 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal' to become the biggest opener of 2023. The movie is competing with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' at the box office.
