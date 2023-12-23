Blockbuster KGF series director Prashanth Neel's latest venture 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' witnessed a historic opening at the box office and is gaining quite a good response.

Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, the action movie is becoming popular among this audience and has gained over ₹34 crore on the second day of release, according to sacnilk.com, and the total global collections stands at ₹127.98 crore.

Adding more, the site said that Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall 71.73 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, 36.26 percent Malayalam occupancy, 26.69 percent Tamil occupancy, 54.93 percent Kannada occupancy, and 25.07 percent Hindi occupancy.

Meanwhile, trade expert Nishit Shaw shared a tweet on X, claiming the Prabhas-starrer movie officially opened a worldwide gross of ₹178.70 crore. This makes Salaar the biggest opener of 2023, and the all-time third-biggest opener, with a fourth-century opener for Prabhas.