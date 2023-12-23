Blockbuster KGF series director Prashanth Neel's latest venture 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' witnessed a historic opening at the box office and is gaining quite a good response. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in key roles, the action movie is becoming popular among this audience and has gained over ₹34 crore on the second day of release, according to sacnilk.com, and the total global collections stands at ₹127.98 crore.

Adding more, the site said that Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall 71.73 percent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, 36.26 percent Malayalam occupancy, 26.69 percent Tamil occupancy, 54.93 percent Kannada occupancy, and 25.07 percent Hindi occupancy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, trade expert Nishit Shaw shared a tweet on X, claiming the Prabhas-starrer movie officially opened a worldwide gross of ₹178.70 crore. This makes Salaar the biggest opener of 2023, and the all-time third-biggest opener, with a fourth-century opener for Prabhas.

Meanwhile, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared that Salaar hit ₹𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 crore 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) on the opening day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He wrote, “The most violent man announced his arrival ⚠️ #SalaarCeaseFire hits 𝟏𝟕𝟖.𝟕 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐆𝐁𝐎𝐂 (worldwide) on the opening day! 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 💥"

Looking region-wise, the movie earned ₹70 crore in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions. It recorded an opening day box office figure of ₹12 crore and ₹5 crore, respectively.

With the movie picking up momentum, it is expected that it has beaten SRK's 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Animal' to become the biggest opener of 2023. The movie is competing with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' at the box office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

