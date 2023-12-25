'Salaar-Part One' Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas-starrer dominates theatres, bags ₹308 crore
Salaar-Part 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: 'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' earned around 53.86 crore India net on its third day for all languages and its box office collection from India reached ₹200.91 crore, while globally collection stood at ₹295 crore on Day 3.
Salaar-Part 1 Box Office collection Day 4: Superstar Parbhas starrer and blockbuster KGF series director Prashanth Neel's latest venture 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' is ruling the box office by collecting ₹13.64 crore in advance booking for its fourth day at theatres, according to Sacnilk's data. The movie on its third day, bagged over ₹200 crore in India itself.
The box office monitoring website sacnilk.com said that 'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' earned around 53.86 crore India net on its third day for all languages, and its box office collection from India reached ₹200.91 crore.
Adding more, the site said that Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall 73.11 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, 36.75 per cent Malayalam occupancy, 31.40 per cent Tamil occupancy, 61.86 per cent Kannada occupancy, and 46.77 per cent Hindi occupancy.
Earlier, on the opening day, the total Indian collection of Salaar was ₹90.7 crore, while the movie bagged ₹56.35 crore on the second day.
Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!