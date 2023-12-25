Salaar-Part 1 Box Office collection Day 4: Superstar Parbhas starrer and blockbuster KGF series director Prashanth Neel's latest venture 'Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire' is ruling the box office by collecting ₹13.64 crore in advance booking for its fourth day at theatres, according to Sacnilk's data. The movie on its third day, bagged over ₹200 crore in India itself.

According to the official handle of Salaar, which shared the latest earnings of the film globally, the film crossed ₹295 crore. The movie has already broken even its profitable point as its budget is reportedly ₹200 crore. With the advance booking number and global box office numbers it has already managed to collect over ₹308 crore. For Prabhas' home turf, language, Telegu, the flick has already collected ₹9.068 crore in advance booking. For Salaar's Malayalam version, it has already collected ₹22.85 lakh. Meanwhile, in the Hindi-speaking belt, it has collected over ₹3 crore, indicating good scope of growth in the final numbers. With Christmas falling on its fourth day, it may serve as an icing on the cake for the movie, with people celebrating their holiday. ALSO READ: 'Salaar-Part One' Box Office collection Day 2: Prabhas-starrer biggest opener of 2023, bags ₹178 crore Salaar worldwide collection: It shared a poster featuring Prabhas on which, it was written, "Record-breaking blockbuster. ₹295.7 cr GBOC (2 days worldwide)." The caption read, "The hunting season begins… Salaar dominates the global box office, crossing ₹295.7 crore GBOC (worldwide) in 2 days!" Tweet:

The box office monitoring website sacnilk.com said that 'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' earned around 53.86 crore India net on its third day for all languages, and its box office collection from India reached ₹200.91 crore.

Adding more, the site said that Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 had an overall 73.11 per cent Telugu occupancy on Saturday, 36.75 per cent Malayalam occupancy, 31.40 per cent Tamil occupancy, 61.86 per cent Kannada occupancy, and 46.77 per cent Hindi occupancy.

Earlier, on the opening day, the total Indian collection of Salaar was ₹90.7 crore, while the movie bagged ₹56.35 crore on the second day.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan and Madhu Guruswamy in key roles.

