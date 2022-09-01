Salman Khan announces new film

More recently, in 2017, Khan appeared in Tubelight, his third collaboration with director Kabir Khan after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This film also starred Khan’s real-life brother Sohail Khan. Khan then starred in action thriller Race 3 (2018) and in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that released in 2019 and was also co-produced by him. His last release in cinemas before the pandemic was action drama Dabangg 3 that released in December 2019 in the aftermath of the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests. In November 2021, Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma saw him feature in an extended guest appearance. Khan is slated to be seen in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise along with Katrina Kaif to be produced by Yash Raj Films and in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to be directed by Farhad Samji.

