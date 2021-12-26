Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Salman Khan bitten by non-venomous snake

Salman Khan bitten by non-venomous snake

File photo: Salman, who turns 56 on Monday, is now stable and back home in Mumbai.
1 min read . 01:10 PM IST PTI

Salman Khan was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged on Sunday morning

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said. The snake bit Salman's hand on Saturday night, the sources said. 

The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged on Sunday morning. 

Salman, who turns 56 on Monday, is now stable and back home in Mumbai, the sources said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

