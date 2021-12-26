Salman Khan bitten by non-venomous snake

Salman Khan was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged on Sunday morning

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said. The snake bit Salman's hand on Saturday night, the sources said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in adjoining Raigad district, sources said. The snake bit Salman's hand on Saturday night, the sources said.

The actor was taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged on Sunday morning. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Salman, who turns 56 on Monday, is now stable and back home in Mumbai, the sources said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.