Salman Khan’s case raises a bigger question: when does fiction become defamation?

With actor Salman Khan approaching the Delhi High Court for a stay on the release of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, which allegedly draws unauthorized references to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, industry experts say the legal risks surrounding ‘fictionalized’ narratives are becoming clearer.
Courts in several countries have recognized that legal risks can arise when content leaves audiences certain that it refers to a particular celebrity, even without directly naming them. Khan has secured relief, with the High Court ordering the removal of promotional material and teaser links for the film.