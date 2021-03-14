Salman Khan confirms four-day Eid weekend for ‘Radhe’

To be sure, Khan has come to own the Eid phenomenon for the past 11 years. After 'Wanted' that had made ₹60.24 crore in 2009, he came up with 'Dabangg' in 2010 that earned ₹141.24 crore, 'Bodyguard' ( ₹144.78 crore) in 2011, and 'Ek Tha Tiger' ( ₹186.14) crore in 2012, briefly making way for Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Chennai Express' at ₹207.69 crore in 2013. He returned with action comedy Kick at ₹211.63 crore in 2014, and notched up his two biggest Eid blockbusters with Kabir Khan’s 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' at ₹315.49 crore, and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan at ₹300.67 crore in 2015 and 2016 respectively.