Home >Industry >Media >Salman Khan confirms four-day Eid weekend for ‘Radhe’

Salman Khan confirms four-day Eid weekend for ‘Radhe’

Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe' will now clash with John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Staff Writer

  Slman Khan starrer 'Radhe' will now clash with John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2'
  • The Prabhu Deva directed offering was initially slated for an Eid weekend release last year

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan has confirmed a four-day extended weekend for his action thriller 'Radhe' that he said would release on 13 May. The Prabhu Deva-directed film is among the bunch of Bollywood biggies that are slated for release over the next few months and expected to help the exhibition business make its way back to recovery.

Incidentally, Radhe was slated for release on Eid last year along with Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy 'Laxmii' (then titled Laxmmi Bomb). The latter was picked up by Disney+ Hotstar for a direct-to-digital premiere. 'Radhe' will now clash with John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

Incidentally, Radhe was slated for release on Eid last year along with Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy 'Laxmii' (then titled Laxmmi Bomb). The latter was picked up by Disney+ Hotstar for a direct-to-digital premiere. 'Radhe' will now clash with John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

To be sure, Khan has come to own the Eid phenomenon for the past 11 years. After 'Wanted' that had made 60.24 crore in 2009, he came up with 'Dabangg' in 2010 that earned 141.24 crore, 'Bodyguard' ( 144.78 crore) in 2011, and 'Ek Tha Tiger' ( 186.14) crore in 2012, briefly making way for Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Chennai Express' at 207.69 crore in 2013. He returned with action comedy Kick at 211.63 crore in 2014, and notched up his two biggest Eid blockbusters with Kabir Khan’s 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' at 315.49 crore, and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan at 300.67 crore in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Khan’s Eid fortunes have floundered since 2017. 'Tubelight' ( 114.57 crore), 'Race 3' ( 166.15 crore) and 'Bharat' ( 197.34 crore) did set the cash registers ringing but failed to recoup their massive investments. On an average though, depending upon the actual day of festivities, Khan’s Eid releases have managed anything between 25 crore and 35 crore on their opening days.

Apart from 'Radhe', tentpole movies such as Akshay Kumar’s Rohit Shetty-directed action thriller 'Sooryavanshi' and Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83 remained firm on theatrical release during the pandemic and their makers had made clear that they will wait for cinemas to reopen instead of opting for digital during the crisis.

