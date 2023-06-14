Actor Salman Khan charges ₹25 crores per week from the hit show Big Boss. Khan, therefore earns Rs12.5 crores for one episode of Weekend Ka Vaar for the television show, a report has stated.

The net worth, each episode or film charge of the performers in entertainment industry has been an interesting subject for the masses. It has been canonical knowledge that movie actors are paid much more than the actors performing on television. The payment gap is not unknown.

However, with the increasing advent of movie industry people into the television industry has highlighted a different aspect of the payment gap.

While Salman Khan was tagged the undisputed winner as best reality television show host for his performance on Big Boss, India, Kangana Ranaut came close to the title with her show Lock Upp.

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for a second season of her reality TV show Lock UPP. According to the report on Koimoi, the Bollywood actor earns a whopping ₹1 crore per episode she is featured on the reality television series.

But what is overwhelmingly to notice is that the top stars of Television industry Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa fame and Hina Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hain fame earn ₹3 lakh and ₹4-5lakhs per episode.

Notably, Anupamaa is the number one show in the television industry. Further Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hain had also ruled the hearts of Indian television viewers for many years.

There has been cross-over between industries like Ankita Lokhande of Pavitra Rishta fame played a part in Ranaut directed Manikarnika, Vikrant Massey of Balika Vadhu fame played the lead alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak, and Karishma Tanna, who started with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi also featuring Smriti Irani, shone in Hansal Mehta’s web series, Scoop.

Salman Khan's hosting of Big Boss India was so much loved by his audience that Khan replaced Karan Johar for Big Boss OTT's second season.

Coming back to the pay gap argument, one would believe that an industry is the levelling field for actors to mark their wages, however, the rpeort by KoiMoi clearly states that a hierarchy exists when it comes to payments for the actors.

The report shows that even though Television actors maybe pre-eminent in their field successfully working into making their show the top rated and top viewed, but their pay would never be the same if Bollywood actors cross over and enter their industry.

Notably, the vice versa would not stand true. This was evident when Vikrant Massey complained that he was paid much less than his co-star Deepika Padukone for Meghna Gulzar directed Chhapaak.

Massey had pointed out that he was not paid as much as Deepika Padukone despite having a body of work. While Massey's statement had put forth the payment bias the entertaintment industry indulges in, it became a multi-layered argument among viewers who pondered upon the fact that Massey's statement complicates a gender discrimination and a hierarchy in payment for actors in entertaintment industry.