Salman Khan earns ₹12.5 cr in one Big Boss episode while big TV stars Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan earn ₹3-4 l: Report3 min read 14 Jun 2023, 05:01 PM IST
The increasing advent of movie industry people into the television industry has highlighted a different aspect of the payment gap
Actor Salman Khan charges ₹25 crores per week from the hit show Big Boss. Khan, therefore earns Rs12.5 crores for one episode of Weekend Ka Vaar for the television show, a report has stated.
