Salman Khan’s return to the big screen on Eid, which has yielded great box office returns in the past, offers cinemas hope that the tried-and-tested formula will end the drought of blockbusters since December.

Khan’s latest action film Sikandar, hitting cinemas on Sunday (30 March), is estimated to rake in ₹20-30 crore on opening day. While that may be lower than some of his previous Eid releases, it’s also the only hope for cinemas betting on Bollywood releases.

“The buzz around Sikandar is extremely positive, and we are seeing strong anticipation, especially in the north and Hindi-speaking markets. Salman Khan’s star power and action sequences, combined with the festive timing of Eid, make the film an ideal choice for audiences across metros and tier-two or three cities," said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer-revenue and operations, PVR INOX Ltd.

“We expect single screens and mass circuits to drive significant footfalls, while metros will see steady interest, particularly from family audiences."

After a strong start, the momentum will only strengthen on Eid (Monday), a day that has historically propelled Khan’s blockbusters in the past, Dutta said.

Salman factor holds strong

Theatres haven’t seen a mainstream blockbuster since Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule in December. While the southern market will throw up tough competition with Mohanlal’s Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, cinema owners are betting on Khan’s loyal fan following and director AR Murugadoss’ reputation for commercial cinema to do the trick.

Sikandar primarily targets mass-market audiences, including die-hard Salman Khan fans, family viewers, and action-entertainment enthusiasts, said Devang Sampat, managing director at Cinepolis India. “The film is witnessing strong traction (in advance bookings) across north India, particularly in Hindi-speaking regions. While South Indian markets are naturally more inclined toward regional releases, Salman Khan’s star appeal ensures a notable presence."

While advance bookings are gaining momentum in metro cities, tier-two and three markets remain steady, thanks to Khan’s widespread fan following, Sampat noted.

Khan’s record on Eid has been mostly impressive. Starting with Wanted ( ₹60.24 crore) in 2009, the actor has delivered hits like Dabangg ( ₹138.88 crore), Bodyguard ( ₹148.86 crore), Ek Tha Tiger ( ₹198.78 crore), Kick ( ₹231.85 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( ₹320.34 crore), Sultan ( ₹300.45 crore), Race 3 ( ₹166.40 crore) and Bharat ( ₹211.07 crore) over the years on the festival.

However, the covid-19 pandemic seems to have led to some change in fortunes, with Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai (2021) having to premiere directly on a streaming platform along with a limited theatrical release, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ending its theatrical run with tepid box office collections of ₹110.53 crore when released in 2023. The actor, however, didn't have an Eid release in 2024.

Eid has long been a prime period for blockbuster theatrical releases, with audiences flocking to cinemas as part of a cherished tradition, said Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer-cinemas, BookMyShow. In addition to Sikandar, the Eid weekend shall offer a diverse slate of releases across multiple languages.

With films like L2: Empuraan (Malayalam), Veera Dheera Sooran- Part 2 (Tamil), Robinhood (Telugu) and MAD Square (Telugu) set to hit theatres, the festive is shaping up to be a lucrative period for regional cinema as well, Saksena said.

Crucial test for theatres

Cinema owners in smaller towns, however, are placing all their bets on Khan.

“It’s a do-or-die situation for us. People are looking for mass entertainment and several theatres that were looking to shut down have renewed leases in order to see how this (Sikandar) performs," said Pranav Garg, managing director at Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar. “If the film doesn’t work, there would be no point in continuing the business."