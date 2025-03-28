Industry
Theatres bet on Salman Khan's Eid comeback ‘Sikandar’ to end blockbuster drought
SummarySikandar aims for a ₹20-30 crore opening, offering hope to theatres struggling since December. While competition exists from regional films, Khan's star power and strong advance bookings in key markets suggest a potential resurgence in footfalls.
Salman Khan’s return to the big screen on Eid, which has yielded great box office returns in the past, offers cinemas hope that the tried-and-tested formula will end the drought of blockbusters since December.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more