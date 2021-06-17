NEW DELHI: Actor Salman Khan has partnered with Excel Entertainment owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani and Tiger Baby Films owned by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti to produce a documentary on film writers Salim Khan and Javid Akhtar.

Titled Angry Young Men, the documentary will be directed by Namrata Rao, editor of films like Jab Tak Hain Jaan and Fan.

Salim, father to Khan and Javed, father to Farhan and Zoya, had together scripted success with umpteen films in the 1970s including Zanjeer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Deewar, Trishul, Don, Dostana besides all-time blockbuster Sholay. The two split in 1982. The platform for the documentary’s release has not been disclosed yet.

To be sure, over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and documentaries.

The viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250% in 2020 over 2019 and the most popular non-fiction shows included Too Hot to Handle, Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Documentary viewing also grew more than 100% in 2020 over 2019, and Bad Boy Billionaires, The Social Dilemma and Money Heist: The Phenomenon were the most popular documentaries on Netflix in India last year.

While SonyLIV’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story remains one of the most popular shows in the webspace, The Big Bull, a more fictionalised take on Mehta proved to be the biggest opener of the year for platform Disney+ Hotstar after its premiere earlier this year.

Platform owners and content creators say while purchasing rights to document someone’s life may be expensive, the charm of real-life stories lies in their complex and layered structure. As a diverse country, India throws up plenty of examples of figures that are inspiring, whom people are curious about or who have already garnered public attention in the past.





