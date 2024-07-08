Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai police files chargesheet against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 8 others

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—already in jail—and eight other members of his gang in a special court in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's home in Bandra on April 14, 2024.

The Mumbai crime branch submitted 1,735-page chargesheet against six already arrested accused and three wanted persons in the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOC) court. The chargesheet included various investigation documents incorporated in three volumes, PTI reported citing an official.

The evidence includes statements of 46 witnesses and statements of witnesses under section 164 of CrPC recorded before the magistrate, the report said. The confessional statements under the MCOC Act, a total of 22 panchanamas, and technical evidence are also part of the chargesheet documents.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi and key gang member Rohit Godhara are ‘wanted accused’ in the case.

Mumbai Police has also recorded the statements of Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz to corroborate the sequence of events, and their statements have also been included in the chargesheet.

Salman Khan, in his statement, said that on that fateful day, he woke up to the sound of gunshots when two motorcycle riders opened fire outside his residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The actor recounted that the sound of a bullet which hit his flat's balcony woke him up: “I went to the balcony to check and looked outside but did not see anyone,” Salman said.

The Bollywood actor also informed the Mumbai police that his life was in danger.

The probe revealed that Salman Khan was at home on the day of the firing and had slept late after attending a party.

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14. The Mumbai crime branch later arrested six people from different states.

 

 

 

 

