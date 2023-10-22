Actor Salman Khan's song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' from his most-anticipated movie 'Tiger 3' is set to release tomorrow at 11am. Salman said it is one of his favourite dance tracks and he hopes that people will love watching him and Katrina Kaif in this chartbuster. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is going to release in cinemas on November 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky-high! I'm very confident that 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' will make people happy," Salman said as reported by ANI.

Salman shared the teaser link of the song on Instagram and said Tiger 3 is going to release in cinemas on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are seen dancing with each other in Turkey's Cappadocia, in the short video clip.

"It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' does this too and becomes a global hit!" he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Katrina earlier said, "Dancing with Salman is always amazing and I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Just as Swag Se Swagat was received with so much love, we hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will raise the bar even higher," over her experience on shooting for the song track with Salman Khan.

The producers of 'Tiger 3' unveiled a teaser of the song ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’ on October 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

