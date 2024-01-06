Hello User
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger 3' OTT release confirmed, spy-thriller coming to Prime Video soon

Livemint

  • According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3 was made for 300 crore and was released on 12 November 2023. It gained 464 crore worldwide, including 339.5 crore from India and 124.5 crore from overseas.

Tiger-3 poster shared by Amazon prime video.

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan starrer 'Tiger-3' is finally set to drop on the over-the-top (OTT) platform and it will be available on Amazon Prime.

Though the OTT giant didn't reveal the release date of the 2023 blockbuster, it took to X and wrote, “We heard the roars, Tiger is on his way, #Tiger3onPrime, coming soon."

Amazon Prime also shared the poster of the film in the social media post, leaving the fans both thrilled and a tad disappointed.

The movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, marked the entry of the production house's fifth entry in its spy universe. The four previous movies include Ek The Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Tiger 3 was made for 300 crore and was released on 12 November 2023. It gained 464 crore worldwide, including 339.5 crore from India and 124.5 crore from overseas.

Apart from Salman Khan, the movie also stars Katrina Kaif -- who was the lead actress in both the previous prequels as Zoya.

The movie got a mix of responses with some praising it for the high-octane action sequences while others noted a formulaic approach in handling political themes.

With its upcoming OTT release, 'Tiger 3' is expected to roar once again, this time in the digital realm, as it promises an action-packed experience for viewers.

Yash Raj's other spy movie – starring Shah Rukh Khan – minted 1055 crore, including 657.5 crore from India and 397.5 crore from overseas. It was the second all-time blockbuster movie of Hindi cinema after Jawan, which starred Shah Rukh Khan.

