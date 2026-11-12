When geopolitics rewrites the script, can a film still be a hit?

Lata Jha
4 min read12 Nov 2026, 11:45 AM IST
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A big film can take up to two to three years to reach the silver screen, and in that time the world around it can change completely.
Summary
Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, delayed amid improving India-China ties, will release in an altered form. Experts say late rewrites can risk narrative coherence, but a film can still succeed if its emotional core and entertainment value remain intact.

Salman Khan’s latest film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, based on the 2020 India-China conflict, was delayed for several months as relations between the two countries improved. An altered version has now been cleared for theatrical release on 4 December.

As earlier successes such as Padmaavat and Udta Punjab show, substantial changes to a film’s script or treatment do not necessarily hurt its box-office prospects. But the episode highlights a larger challenge for the film industry: a big-budget production can take two to three years to reach the screen, and the world around it can change completely during that time. A story written for one moment may be released in another.

To manage this uncertainty, studios need to move beyond standard force majeure provisions and incorporate dynamic geopolitical risk assessments and “script agility” clauses into co-production contracts. Filmmakers should also build alternative distribution options into agreements, including the possibility of digital releases with jurisdiction-specific geo-blocking. This can help keep a project monetizable if domestic theatrical clearance runs into diplomatic hurdles.

Political risk

“A film’s development, production and release can span several years, during which diplomatic relations, elections, conflicts, public sentiment and regulatory expectations may change. This creates both creative and financial risk,” said Alay Razvi, managing partner at law firm Accord Juris.

Studios can manage these risks through early legal and sensitivity reviews, expert consultation, flexible scripting, contingency budgets, staged financing, insurance where available and alternative release plans, Razvi added. They should avoid making a film dependent on a temporary political mood and preserve the flexibility for proportionate reshoots, revised marketing or postponement. Early engagement with regulators may also reduce avoidable delays.

Films dealing with geopolitics, religion or sensitive historical events are particularly exposed to external intervention, agreed Rahul Hingmire, managing partner, Vis Legis Law Practice. Certification requirements, diplomatic concerns or restrictions on market access can sometimes necessitate material changes even after production.

For instance, Red Dawn reportedly changed its Chinese invading force to North Korea, while Padmaavat underwent title and content modifications amid political controversy. Such changes may protect a film’s release prospects, but they can weaken character motivation or narrative consistency. Once alterations affect the core premise, the creative and commercial risks increase considerably, Hingmire added.

“I have seen titles change, scenes disappear and entire storylines get rewritten weeks before release. As exhibitors, we feel these changes first. When a film is in flux, we hold back on show planning, in-cinema promotions and advance bookings, and the uncertainty shows up in the opening,” said Deepak Adwani, executive director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

But a change in premise is not what ultimately hurts a film, Adwani added. What matters is whether the film retains its honesty. “The audience gives its verdict at the interval and at the exit gate, and from what we see in our theatres, a patched-up story gets caught within the first half hour. If the makers rework it with real conviction, the film can come out even stronger,” he said.

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Plan for contingencies

Filmmakers can prepare for such risks in several ways, said Madhu Gadodia, deputy managing partner, Naik Naik & Co.

First, military films should involve regulators early. Since 2020, the Ministry of Defence has expected producers to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) for content depicting the armed forces. Seeking input at the script stage, rather than submitting a finished film, can surface objections when they are less expensive to address.

“Second, draft contracts for the risk. Distribution, satellite and OTT agreements should provide for regulatory delay, with realistic long-stop dates and clear consequences if certification is delayed. They should also address what happens if the film is materially altered,” Gadodia said.

Third, build stories that can withstand change. A film anchored in a soldier’s courage and sacrifice is more resilient than one that depends on a specific adversary. Finally, budget for contingencies. Politically sensitive projects should make provisions for delays and possible reshoots, just as productions do for other known risks.

Box-office test

Changes and controversy do not automatically destroy a film’s commercial potential. The final product still has to work as a coherent piece of entertainment, agreed Rohit Dalmia, chairman and managing director of CineNow, an entertainment financing platform.

“So political sensitivity is not the determining variable. The bigger risk is whether late changes weaken the film’s narrative clarity. A film can survive controversy; it is much harder to survive creative incoherence caused by rewriting the proposition after the audience has already been sold a different one,” Dalmia pointed out.

Despite the chilling effect of a restrictive socio-political climate, heavily altered films still have an opportunity to succeed if their core emotional quotient and star value remain intact, agreed Anupam Shukla, partner, Pioneer Legal.

“Indian audiences are highly forgiving of political compromises if the final product delivers on entertainment, and ironically, the surrounding legal battles or censorship controversies often generate massive, unbought publicity,” Shukla said.

For instance, the Bombay High Court’s intervention to clear Udta Punjab after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanded 89 cuts turned the film into a national conversation, actively propelling its box-office numbers.

Ultimately, bureaucratic hurdles and the threat of extra-constitutional protests can bog down the filmmaking process. Yet a film such as Maatrubhumi can still succeed commercially if its revised narrative pivots from conflict to diplomacy without losing its cinematic appeal.

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About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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