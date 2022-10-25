Salman Khan moves release of new film to Eid 2023

Salman Khan moves release of new film to Eid 20231 min read . 11:03 AM IST
Actor Salman Khan has moved his latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to Eid 2023. The film was earlier supposed to release in December 2022. He was last seen in action drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that had streamed on Zee’s pay-per-view service ZeePlex and its OTT platform ZEE5 due to covid-19 restrictions.
The eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan, Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), followed by a leading role in director Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). In the 1990s, he appeared in a spate of romantic dramas, comedies and family entertainers-- Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Biwi No.1 (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). After a brief period of decline in the 2000s, Khan achieved greater stardom in the 2010s by playing the lead role in successful action films like Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Kick (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).
More recently, in 2017, Khan appeared in Tubelight, his third collaboration with director Kabir Khan after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This film also starred Khan’s real-life brother Sohail Khan. Khan then starred in action thriller Race 3 (2018) and in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat that released in 2019 and was also co-produced by him. His last release in cinemas before the pandemic was action drama Dabangg 3 that released in December 2019 in the aftermath of the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests. In November 2021, Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma saw him feature in an extended guest appearance. Khan is slated to be seen in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise along with Katrina Kaif to be produced by Yash Raj Films that has been scheduled for Diwali 2023.