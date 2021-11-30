New Delhi: Salman Khan’s production Antim- The Final Truth starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has managed a decent opening weekend of ₹18 crore, according to trade website Box Office India, which said the action film has benefited from Khan’s extended guest appearance as a nationalist cop, almost doubling collections.

The greatest appeal of the Mahesh Manjrekar directed film is in Maharashtra, Box Office India said, apart from Hyderabad, Gujarat, Saurashtra and parts of central India.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has continued its winning streak at the box office, ending its fourth weekend with collections of ₹4 crore, taking its total to ₹189 crore. Had it not been for new releases like Antim and John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate 2, the film would have made at least Rs. 2-3 crore more this past weekend and crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark by now, according to Box Office India.

The film will now beat the business of Kumar’s science fiction drama Mission Mangal that had made ₹192 crore when released in 2019 though it remains to be seen if it can reach the numbers of Kumar’s last pre-covid release, Good Newwz that had earned Rs. 196 crore. The flow of releases will continue in December so the Rohit Shetty directed film will probably settle at a final total of around ₹195 crore.

The slate of films scheduled for next month include romantic drama Tadap starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria on 3 December, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on 10 December, superhero flick Spider-Man- No Way Home and Allu Arjun’s multilingual action film Pushpa on 17 December, sports drama ’83 starring Ranveer Singh on 24 December and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey on 31 December.

