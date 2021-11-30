Salman Khan’s production ‘Antim’ clocks 18 crore over opening weekend

The film will now beat the business of Kumar’s science fiction drama Mission Mangal that had made ₹192 crore when released in 2019 though it remains to be seen if it can reach the numbers of Kumar’s last pre-covid release, Good Newwz that had earned Rs. 196 crore. The flow of releases will continue in December so the Rohit Shetty directed film will probably settle at a final total of around ₹195 crore.