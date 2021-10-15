New Delhi: Salman Khan’s production Antim: The Final Truth starring brother-in-law Aayush Sharma will arrive in cinemas on 26 November, the actor has said.

The film that also features Khan in an extended guest appearance will clash with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 at the box office.

As theatres reopen across the country and producers line up big releases, this is the second box office clash on the cards apart from RRR, the multilingual period drama directed by Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli, that will arrive in theatres the same weekend as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in January.

Trade experts say a clutch of big-budget, star-cast films will help Bollywood fully recover by late 2021 and early 2022 as some sort of consistency in flow of theatrical releases shall resume later this year. Projects delayed from 2020 plus those greenlit in 2021 will come together to bear real fruit for the industry next year when pent-up demand among audiences will meet big supply. Making for the biggest line-up ever in recent times, the coming months will see big star vehicles including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy, the third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise, among others.

However, trade experts point out that the shutdown of over 1,000 screens during the covid-19 pandemic and many theatres uncertain on when they might be able to restart all their properties, could lead to inadequate showcasing even for big films. A big opening weekend becomes even more important for producers after the pandemic because they know the film will premiere on an OTT platform within days which will eat into theatrical business.

