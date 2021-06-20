NEW DELHI : Salman Khan’s action drama Radhe has failed to impress overseas audiences, making $2.6 million as it nears the end of its box office run, according to trade website Box Office India. The film has earned $1,650,000 in the Gulf region, $390,000 in Australia, $300,000 in the US, $145,000 in the United Kingdom and $125,000 in other markets.

Khan’s last Eid release Bharat had grossed over $10 million overseas when released in 2019. In India, Radhe had debuted on pay-per-view service ZeePlex and streaming platform ZEE5, as most movie theatres remained shut.

The action flick, co-produced by Salman Khan Films, sold all distribution, satellite TV and digital rights to Zee this January in a deal that included some older Khan movies. It was available for a one-time view for ₹249 on ZeePlex from 13 May. Existing ZEE5 subscribers could also watch the film by paying an extra ₹249. The company had also introduced a special “Radhe Combo Offer", giving viewers the opportunity to watch Radhe, along with a one-year subscription to ZEE5, for ₹499.

“While we want to ensure the film reaches theatres wherever possible, we’re democratizing access for people to also watch it comfortably at home in a safe environment without having to set a time," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India had said in an earlier interview with Mint. Zee had remained confident about what it called a high-impact blockbuster with part of the enthusiasm stemming from the opening up of overseas markets such as the US, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates which have been starved of Bollywood fare for over a year and where Khan’s film was to have a wide release.

“Given the current situation, we believe that it is the right time to provide greater width to films, allowing people to choose what they want to see," Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios, had said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.