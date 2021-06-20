Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ finishes at $2.6 million overseas

“While we want to ensure the film reaches theatres wherever possible, we’re democratizing access for people to also watch it comfortably at home in a safe environment without having to set a time," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India had said in an earlier interview with Mint. Zee had remained confident about what it called a high-impact blockbuster with part of the enthusiasm stemming from the opening up of overseas markets such as the US, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates which have been starved of Bollywood fare for over a year and where Khan’s film was to have a wide release.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}