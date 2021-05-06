Salman Khan's 'Radhe' kick-starts marketing, launches soundtrack

NEW DELHI : Zee Studios kick-started marketing for its Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai featuring Salman Khan by launching its soundtrack. The album comprising four songs is now available on audio streaming platforms such as Spotify, Gaana, Amazon Prime Music, YouTube Music, Apple Music, and Wynk Music. Khan, too, has been promoting the tracks.

Radhe will arrive in movie theatres and on over-the-top streaming platforms simultaneously on 13 May, in a clear testament to the pressure on film-makers to release ready projects with interest costs mounting and uncertainty looming on the future of cinemas. The film co-starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff is the first big-ticket Indian movie to adopt a hybrid release model that multiplexes have opposed for months.

Zee Studios, also theatrical distributors of the film, will screen it in cinemas that are functional worldwide for Eid while premiering it simultaneously on their video streaming platform ZEE5 and pay-per-view service ZEEPlex. Radhe will arrive in theatres in all Indian states where they are operational, besides 40 countries across international territories such as West Asia, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe, and the UK, the company said.

ZeePlex, a TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service, will make Khan’s movie available on DTH operators such as Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV; a move that Zee, in a statement, said, will give the audience multiple options to watch the film according to their comfort and convenience.

To be sure, Zee sets a unique precedent for the Indian movie business with Radhe, one that has already been adopted by Hollywood studios such as Warner Bros for films such as Wonder Woman 1984 in the past. Industry and trade experts have long said strategies such as these could relegate theatricals to a secondary viewing medium and make recovery from the covid-19 pandemic impossible. Unsurprisingly, cinemas, especially multiplexes, have opposed such distribution models vehemently.

