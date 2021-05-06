Salman Khan's 'Radhe' kick-starts marketing, launches soundtrack

To be sure, Zee sets a unique precedent for the Indian movie business with Radhe, one that has already been adopted by Hollywood studios such as Warner Bros for films such as Wonder Woman 1984 in the past. Industry and trade experts have long said strategies such as these could relegate theatricals to a secondary viewing medium and make recovery from the covid-19 pandemic impossible. Unsurprisingly, cinemas, especially multiplexes, have opposed such distribution models vehemently.