Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ to arrive in cinemas and OTT on the same day

A Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson said it is imperative to think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. “We will support theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don't want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times," the person added in a statement.