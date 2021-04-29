Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to cost 249 on pay-per-view

Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is going all out to lure viewers to sign up and watch its upcoming Eid release, Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. As part of a special "Radhe Combo Offer", the firm will give viewers the opportunity to watch the film along with a one-year subscription to its video streaming platform ZEE5 for a price of Rs499.

Additionally, Radhe will be available for a one-time watch for Rs249 on Zee’s pay-per-view platform ZeePlex.

The original ZEE5 subscription was priced at Rs589 for a year and Rs59 per month.

To be sure, the film, co-starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, is the first big-ticket Indian movie to adopt a hybrid release model that multiplexes have opposed for months. Zee Studios, also its theatrical distributors, will screen it in cinemas that are functional worldwide on 13 May for Eid, while premiering it simultaneously on ZEE5 and ZeePlex. Media experts say the move is a clear testament to the pressure on film-makers to release ready projects with interest costs mounting and uncertainty looming on the future of cinemas in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“A Salman Khan film with its mass appeal becomes the perfect choice to launch our specially designed annual value proposition of Rs499, to unify India and Bharat through our shared love for films," Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said in a statement, adding that 50 plus theatrical releases, and more than 40 original shows are scheduled for the year on ZEE5. “Together, this will allow us to cast a wider net into the country by tapping into newer audience segments and continue our core proposition of being the multilingual storyteller for a billion Indians by democratizing access to purposeful entertaining content," he added.

Radhe will arrive in theatres in all Indian states where they are operational on Eid, besides 40 countries across international territories such as the West Asia, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Europe and the UK, Zee has said.

