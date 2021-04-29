Salman Khan's 'Radhe' to cost 249 on pay-per-view

To be sure, the film, co-starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, is the first big-ticket Indian movie to adopt a hybrid release model that multiplexes have opposed for months. Zee Studios, also its theatrical distributors, will screen it in cinemas that are functional worldwide on 13 May for Eid, while premiering it simultaneously on ZEE5 and ZeePlex. Media experts say the move is a clear testament to the pressure on film-makers to release ready projects with interest costs mounting and uncertainty looming on the future of cinemas in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

