Business News/ Industry / Media/  Salman Khan ties up with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala for his upcoming film, locks Eid 2025 release

Salman Khan ties up with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala for his upcoming film, locks Eid 2025 release

Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Salman Khan has tied up with director AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala for his upcoming film project

Salman Khan announced his collaboration with director AR Murugadoss for his upcoming film.

After giving blockbuster movie Tiger 3 to audience, Salman Khan is all set to collaborate with director AR Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwaala for his upcoming project, set to be launched during Eid in 2025. The information about the latest film project was shared by Salman Khan on social media.

“Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film !! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025 (sic)," wrote Salman Khan on X, formerly Twitter.

Salman Khan always prefers to bring something special for his fans during Eid and other festivals. This time he has teamed up with director A.R. Murugadoss and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, raising fans' expectations about his new film.

