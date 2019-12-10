Salman Khan to endorse Pepsi in India

New Delhi: Packaged food and beverage maker PepsiCo on Tuesday announced that it has roped in Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the new face of its flagship Pepsi brand of carbonated beverage in India. The actor will be seen in a 360 degree commercial in 2020 that will take forward brand Pepsi’s “SWAG" themed campaign that was launched in the summer of 2019.

“We are excited to announce Pepsi’s collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Over the last year, SWAG has been the underlying message throughout Brand Pepsi’s campaigns, celebrating the innate self-belief of the Indian consumer today. In 2020, we look forward to building the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag proposition with Salman in 2020," PepsiCo India spokesperson in an email announcement.

The brand will associate itself with Khan’s next big ticket release Dabangg 3 that is scheduled to hit theatres later this month. “Pepsi will be launching its association with Salman by tying up with Dabangg 3. This campaign will give consumers a sneak peek into what the Pepsi 2020 campaign will look like," the company statement added.

Beverage endorsements have seen some churn over the last few years, as popular Bollywood actors have signed up new endorsement deals. In fact, last year, Khan, popular for recent Bollywood hits such as Bharat, and Tiger Zinda Hai, was roped in as the face of Parle Agro backed Appy Fizz. The actor no longer promotes the brand. Khan was also the face of rival Coca-Cola’s popular Thums-Up brand for over four years before being dropped in 2016.