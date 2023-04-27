Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan to join ₹100 crore box office club this week?3 min read 27 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST
- On Wednesday, the movie earned just ₹4.25 crores. This was a further drop from Tuesday, when the movie logged ₹10.27 crore box office collection and on Monday it registered a ₹6.12 crore total earning.
Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ka Jaan saw a dip in box office collections on Wednesday, according to reports. This drop in numbers despite the loyalty and fandom Salman Khan enjoys, seems like a continuation in the trends, wherein the movie saw a drop in footfall from Monday itself.
