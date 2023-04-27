Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ka Jaan saw a dip in box office collections on Wednesday, according to reports. This drop in numbers despite the loyalty and fandom Salman Khan enjoys, seems like a continuation in the trends, wherein the movie saw a drop in footfall from Monday itself.

On Wednesday, the movie earned just ₹4.25 crores. This was a further drop from Tuesday, when the movie logged ₹10.27 crore box office collection and on Monday it registered a ₹6.12 crore total earning.

"Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" earned ₹68.17 crore in the first weekend.

Salman Khan's Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had marked itself as the second lowest opening movie of the Bollywood actor, when it managed to mint ₹15.81 crore on the first day.

In 2010, Dabangg film had the lowest opening day collections ( ₹14.10 crore), however, it ended up being declared a hit.

The movie saw a pick up in numbers on the day of Eid-Ul-Fitr. The weekend saw a rise in box office collection, only to falter further from Monday till Wednesday.

“#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan registers its first noticeable drop [39.82%], after the #Eid period… The mass pockets continue to dominate, but metros register a sharp decline… Eyes ₹ 93 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr, Mon 10.17 cr, Tue 6.12 cr. Total: ₹ 84.46 cr. #India biz." trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has now collected ₹88.71 crores. Trade analysts have predicted that the movie will cross the ₹90 crore mark today, however, it seems like a long journey till the movie enters the ₹100 crore club, especially with the faltering numbers.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Rohini Hattangadi, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid on 21 April, saw a rather dissapointing opening, however, one wishes that the movie's box office collection maintains stability for it to enter the ₹100 crore club.

Earlier, Salman shared the teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, "Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?" Salman replies, "Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main Bhaijaan naam se jana jata hun (I don't have any name, but people know me as Bhaijaan)" as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.

A few days before, Salman addressed the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office. Taking a punch at himself, bhaijan jokingly said, “Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padni chahiye. (my words should not bite me later). My film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will release soon. Log ye na kahe ke kya banaye hai. (People should not question me for the kind of films I make)."