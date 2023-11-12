comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' hits silver screen today, audience says 'best action movie of all time', check tweets
Back Back

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' hits silver screen today, audience says 'best action movie of all time', check tweets

 Livemint , Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Tiger 3 happens to be the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe – after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan in Tiger 3. (Screenshot)Premium
Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan in Tiger 3. (Screenshot)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited action-packed spy thriller 'Tiger 3' finally hit the silver screen on 12 November on the occasion of Diwali. Apart from Salman, the film stars superstar actress Katrina Kaif and renowned actor Emraan Hashmi.

Though in Indian theatres, the first shows began as early as 7 am on Sunday, it opened in international markets a day earlier.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, it is the third installment of their successful Tiger franchise and is among the most anticipated movies of the year.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: ‘Counting on you to protect our spoilers,’ Salman Khan urges audience ahead of movie release

Also, this movie happens to be the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe – after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Amidst the fan following of Salman Khan, audiences started discussing this movie, with some already declaring it as 'the best YRF Spy Universe film' and some even calling it the 'best action movie of all time', reported DNA.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote, "#Tiger3 is the best action movie of all time with incredible performances and action by Salman Khan and especially Katrina Kaif. #Tiger3Review My rating 5/5."

Another wrote, "#Tiger3Review Full on Goosebumps, #SalmanKhan is the lifeline, without doubt, his CAREER-BEST performance. Interval block and climax fight terrific are stunningly executed action pieces. #Tiger3 feels like a Hollywood level film."

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 advance box office collection: Salman Khan's film already made 15 crore before release, report claims

Film critic Aijaz Hussian commented that 'Tiger 3' is the best action movie of all time. He wrote, “#Tiger3 Review: The film very much starts straight into the theme of the story without wasting no time. The action is where the film is levels above, not only spy film but also considering indian movies in the past. Very fast paced from start to the end."

Vikas wrote Tiger 3 is full of goosebumps and gave a 5 star rating too.

Here are other audience reviews:

Surprise element:

Like Pathan, where Salman made a cameo appearance, in Tiger 3 Shah Rukh Khan stars in n cameo appearance, and Hrithik Roshan in the post-credits scene. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma whose previous movie Fan (2016) starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role was a flop.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 02:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App