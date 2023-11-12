Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-awaited action-packed spy thriller 'Tiger 3' finally hit the silver screen on 12 November on the occasion of Diwali. Apart from Salman, the film stars superstar actress Katrina Kaif and renowned actor Emraan Hashmi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though in Indian theatres, the first shows began as early as 7 am on Sunday, it opened in international markets a day earlier.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, it is the third installment of their successful Tiger franchise and is among the most anticipated movies of the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, this movie happens to be the fifth film in YRF Spy Universe – after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Amidst the fan following of Salman Khan, audiences started discussing this movie, with some already declaring it as 'the best YRF Spy Universe film' and some even calling it the 'best action movie of all time', reported DNA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote, "#Tiger3 is the best action movie of all time with incredible performances and action by Salman Khan and especially Katrina Kaif. #Tiger3Review My rating 5/5."

Another wrote, "#Tiger3Review Full on Goosebumps, #SalmanKhan is the lifeline, without doubt, his CAREER-BEST performance. Interval block and climax fight terrific are stunningly executed action pieces. #Tiger3 feels like a Hollywood level film."

Film critic Aijaz Hussian commented that 'Tiger 3' is the best action movie of all time. He wrote, “#Tiger3 Review: The film very much starts straight into the theme of the story without wasting no time. The action is where the film is levels above, not only spy film but also considering indian movies in the past. Very fast paced from start to the end."

Vikas wrote Tiger 3 is full of goosebumps and gave a 5 star rating too.

Here are other audience reviews: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Surprise element: Like Pathan, where Salman made a cameo appearance, in Tiger 3 Shah Rukh Khan stars in n cameo appearance, and Hrithik Roshan in the post-credits scene. The movie is directed by Maneesh Sharma whose previous movie Fan (2016) starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role was a flop.

